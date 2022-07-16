FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreased by Analyst

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,662.43.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

