FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $792,579.85

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $792,579.85 and $2,547.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 621,772,647 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
