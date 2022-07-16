GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAN. B. Riley cut their target price on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. GAN has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

