GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $7.50

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in GAP by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.