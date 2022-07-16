Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $12,074.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,819,428 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
