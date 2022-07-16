Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.33.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.