GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $20,548.17 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $20,548.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

