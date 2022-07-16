Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target Cut to €88.00

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €94.00 ($94.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GRRMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($66.30) to €65.50 ($65.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $95.70.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.