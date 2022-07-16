Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
