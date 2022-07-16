Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 691,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.68) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 740 ($8.80) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.