Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

GXTG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

