Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
GXTG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
