Gratus Capital LLC Invests $666,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

