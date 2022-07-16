Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Lowered to $17.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $393.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

