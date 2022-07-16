Gries Financial LLC Sells 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 170,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.