Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $228,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GOF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 556,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,005. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

