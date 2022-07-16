Gulden Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $10.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00259401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.