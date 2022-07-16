Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $36.24 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and $65,361.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.67 or 0.06414127 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025501 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00258453 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00652125 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080475 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00514240 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005858 BTC.
About Handshake
Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 508,406,611 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Handshake Coin Trading
