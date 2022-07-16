Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0927 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

