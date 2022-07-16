Head-To-Head Review: Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.82 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Qudian $259.55 million 1.16 $92.44 million ($0.03) -39.65

Profitability

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

This table compares MoneyLion and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -52.16% -17.57% Qudian -2.65% -0.45% -0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyLion and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Qudian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Qudian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

