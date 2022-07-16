Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

