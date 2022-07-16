Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.68

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00259264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

