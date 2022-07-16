Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.67 and its 200 day moving average is $515.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

