Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

