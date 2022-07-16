HSBC Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($43.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.14) to GBX 3,700 ($44.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($64.22) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,158.33.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

