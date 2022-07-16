iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
