iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

Shares of iAnthus Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

