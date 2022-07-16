ichi.farm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

