ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00022733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $104,027.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

