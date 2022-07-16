ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.79 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00022733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $104,027.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
