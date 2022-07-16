Iconic Token (ICNQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $270.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $270.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00047577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
