Iconic Token (ICNQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $270.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $270.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00047577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.