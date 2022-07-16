IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $370.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

