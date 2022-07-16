IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGACW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,223. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.08.

