Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.79 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $76.79 million and approximately $62.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $117.98 or 0.00555347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
