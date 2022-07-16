Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.79 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $76.79 million and approximately $62.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $117.98 or 0.00555347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.