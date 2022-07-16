Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI remained flat at $0.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,725. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.