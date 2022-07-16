Insider Buying: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,717,390.80 in Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,598,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $16,717,390.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,270,476 shares in the company, valued at $64,395,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Innoviva, Inc. acquired 11,671,662 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $25,677,656.40.

Entasis Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $104.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

