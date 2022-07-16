Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $30,354.35 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
