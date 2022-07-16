Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.