Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.