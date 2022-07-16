Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

NYSE:MPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

