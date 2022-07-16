Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 316.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.1% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

