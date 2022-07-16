Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.39. 64,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

