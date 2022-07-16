Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.39. 64,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $202.21.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
