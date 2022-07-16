Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Investec Group Stock Performance
ITCFY opened at $11.43 on Friday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
About Investec Group
