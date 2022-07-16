Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Investec Group Stock Performance

ITCFY opened at $11.43 on Friday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

