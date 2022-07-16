IOI Token (IOI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $28,861.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,626.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

