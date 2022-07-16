iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 227,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,166. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.