iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 227,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,166. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,770 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000.

