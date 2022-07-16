iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.02.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

