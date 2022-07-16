iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

