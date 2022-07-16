Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 120.8% in June

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,772. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

