Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 120.8% in June

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,772. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.