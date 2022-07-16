J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

