Jefferies Financial Group Trims Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $211.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

