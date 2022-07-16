Jefferies Financial Group Trims Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price to $24.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Mattel stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

