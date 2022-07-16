JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $23,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $15,138,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926,636 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

