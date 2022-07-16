JMP Securities Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $205.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

